Coyotes' Jason Demers: No longer ruled out for season
Coyotes President of Hockey Operations John Chayka thinks Demers (knee) could return this season, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The odds of a return remain long but the Coyotes list Demers as "out indefinitely" instead of out for the year. Morgan adds that Demers may work with HPSports' Bill Knowles, who helped teammate Jakob Chychrun expedite his return from a torn ACL last campaign.
