Coyotes' Jason Demers: Offers helper
Demers recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Demers has three assists through 11 games in January. The defenseman has managed only eight helpers to go with 68 hits, 62 blocked shots and 23 PIM in 45 contests this season. He's used in a mostly defensive role, but could see a boost in ice time if Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) ends up missing any games.
