Demers (lower body) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Demers is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, so he shouldn't be sidelined for long. Nonetheless, the veteran blueliner has only picked up three assists in 15 games this campaign, so his absence will go unnoticed in most fantasy circles.

