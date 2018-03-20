Coyotes' Jason Demers: Out for season
Demers will miss the balance of the regular season with an upper-body injury.
The Coyotes have responded by recalling Trevor Murphy from the team's top developmental affiliate in Tuscon. Demers, who is known as a skilled passer, closes out his campaign with six goals, 14 assists, 66 hits and 79 blocked shots through 69 games. He did skate to a minus-4 rating this season, but that's not too bad considering the youthful 'Yotes currently own a minus-55 goal differential.
