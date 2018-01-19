Coyotes' Jason Demers: Picks up assist in loss
Demers recorded an assist, two shots and two blocked shots through 24:48 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.
The veteran defenseman continues to post modest numbers across all categories. Demers' 15 points, 69 shots, 27 PIM, 43 hits and 56 blocked shots are hardly tilting the fantasy scales in the majority of settings, though. Considering his track record, the 29-year-old defenseman is unlikely to show enough offensive improvement in the second half to improve his value, either.
