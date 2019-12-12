Coyotes' Jason Demers: Placed on injured reserve
Demers (knee) was designated for injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering Demers is expected to miss two weeks due to his knee injury, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as a surprise. In 30 games this season, the blueliner has managed just five helpers, so his absence is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners.
