Coyotes' Jason Demers: Placed on IR
Demers (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This comes as no surprise, as Demers will miss the rest of the season. Robbie Russo could get an extended look at the top level as a result of Demers' unfortunate injury.
