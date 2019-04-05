Coyotes' Jason Demers: Posts assist
Demers picked up an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
Demers improved to two goals and six helpers in 34 games this year, with three of his assists coming in his last four outings. The 30-year-old blueliner lost four months of the season to a knee injury, but that likely didn't have an effect on most fantasy owners' plans, as Demers is more of a defense-first player.
