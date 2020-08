Demers had four assists in nine postseason games.

The 32-year-old blueliner was by no means a juggernaut on offense, but Demers held his own. He was also solid defensively with 19 blocked shots, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating during the playoffs. This was despite the Coyotes posting a minus-11 goal differential before they were eliminated by the Avalanche in the first round. Demers likely won't move the needle in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2020-21 regular season.