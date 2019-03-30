Coyotes' Jason Demers: Rakes in rare helper
Demers notched an assist with two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Demers has had his worst point production in a non-lockout season, with two goals and four assists in 31 games. It's taken some time for him to get back on track after a knee injury cost him four months of action, but he has averaged 19:51 per game since making his return.
