Demers picked up an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Demers has just two helpers in 11 games since returning from a knee injury. He makes up the defensive half of the Coyotes' top pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Demers has just seven assists to go with 63 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 41 contests this season.