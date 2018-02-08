Coyotes' Jason Demers: Ready to return Thursday

Demers (upper body) is ready to retake the ice for Thursday's matchup against the Wild, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Demers has missed just the last three games because of the malady, but he will retake the ice for Thursday's matchup, resulting in Kyle Capobianco's demotion back to the team's AHL affiliate. He's failed to impress this season along the blue line, but Demers had picked up the pace prior to the injury, racking up three assists in the five games prior. It's unclear exactly who will cede his spot in the starting lineup, but Kevin Connauton seems the most likely candidate.