Coyotes' Jason Demers: Remains sidelined

Demers (upper body) will not be available against the Stars on Thursday.

While Demers is officially listed on injured reserve, the fact that the club is calling him day-to-day bodes well for his return in the near term. The defenseman is bogged down in a 21-game goal drought, during which he has notched five helpers, 23 shots and a minus-7 rating. Kevin Connauton figures to slot into the lineup with Demers out.

