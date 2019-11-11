Coyotes' Jason Demers: Returning against Capitals
Demers (lower body) is in the lineup and will play Monday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The veteran defenseman returns to a top-pairing role on Arizona's blue line following a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. In 15 games this season, Demers has yet to score but does have three assists. Outside of deeper leagues, Demers isn't worthy of a spot on your fantasy squad.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.