Demers (lower body) is in the lineup and will play Monday against Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The veteran defenseman returns to a top-pairing role on Arizona's blue line following a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. In 15 games this season, Demers has yet to score but does have three assists. Outside of deeper leagues, Demers isn't worthy of a spot on your fantasy squad.