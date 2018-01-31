Coyotes' Jason Demers: Shifted to IR
Demers (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
As Morgan notes in his report, because the move was made retroactively to Jan. 25, Demers will be eligible to be activated from the injured list if he is cleared to play Thursday against Dallas. Therefore, this move is essentially a paper transaction and shouldn't be seen as a blow to Demers chances of returning to the lineup in the near future.
