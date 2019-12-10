Play

Demers will be out for a minimum of two weeks after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The two-week timeline means Demers will miss Arizona's next seven games, at a minimum. There's a chance the defenseman needs minor surgery, so don't expect to see the 31-year-old defenseman dressing anytime soon.

