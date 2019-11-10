Coyotes' Jason Demers: Sitting Saturday
Demers (lower body) did not take part in warmup and will miss Saturday's game against Minnesota, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 31-year-old defenseman will miss his second game due to a lower-body injury, but Demers' absence will go largely unnoticed in fantasy circles because of his limited production. He's managed a pedestrian three assists in 15 games this season. Ilya Lyubushkin will fill in for Demers on Saturday.
