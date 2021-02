Demers posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Demers set up Conor Garland for the Coyotes' third goal at 5:18 of the second period. In the third, Demers briefly left the contest after getting struck in the face by a puck, but he was able to return. The 32-year-old blueliner's assist was his first point in 10 games this year. He's added 12 hits, 11 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and 10 PIM.