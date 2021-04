Demers picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Demers snapped a 12-game point drought dating back to Feb. 15 with his assist Monday. He's also sat out 12 games in that span, as the 32-year-old defenseman has ceded some playing time to Jordan Gross and Jordan Oesterle. Demers has only three assists, 36 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 26 appearances.