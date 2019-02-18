Coyotes' Jason Demers: Still week-to-week
Demers (knee) remains week-to-week and is still awaiting medical clearance, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports. General manager John Chayka told reporters, "He's probably week-to-week at this point. He's got to be medically cleared first."
Demers is expected to practice with the team Monday, potentially in a regular jersey, but it sounds like there are still plenty of hoops for the defenseman to jump through before he can return to the lineup. With the Coyotes just three points back from the final Wild Card spot, getting Demers back on the blue line could push this team into a playoff position.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Expected to practice Monday•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: No longer ruled out for season•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Placed on IR•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Diagnosed with lower-body issue•
-
Coyotes' Jason Demers: Healthy to start season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...