Demers (knee) remains week-to-week and is still awaiting medical clearance, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports. General manager John Chayka told reporters, "He's probably week-to-week at this point. He's got to be medically cleared first."

Demers is expected to practice with the team Monday, potentially in a regular jersey, but it sounds like there are still plenty of hoops for the defenseman to jump through before he can return to the lineup. With the Coyotes just three points back from the final Wild Card spot, getting Demers back on the blue line could push this team into a playoff position.