Coyotes' Jason Demers: Stuck in dry spell
Demers has registered just a single assist and 11 shots through his past 10 games.
This recent slump is even more frustrating because it follows an excellent 10-game stretch in which Demers registered two goals, eight points and 20 shots. However, this is likely more the result of Arizona's shortcomings than Demers' play. Expect the inconsistency to continue, which makes it difficult to rely on the 29-year-old defenseman in the majority of fantasy formats.
