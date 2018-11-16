Demers will miss the rest of the campaign due to a knee injury, 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.

Demers suffered the injury during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Predators when he got tangled up with Nashville's Kyle Turris in front of the Coyotes net and fell awkwardly. The veteran blueliner immediately grabbed his knee after hitting the ice, and ultimately had to be helped into the locker room. This is obviously a huge blow to Arizona's stellar defense, which is currently only allowing 2.00 goals per game, second in the NHL, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as Demers doesn't have enough offensive upside to be considered a desirable option in most formats. The 2008 seventh-round pick will undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.