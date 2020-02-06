Coyotes' Jason Demers: Surfaces on IR
Demers (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, Matt Layman of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The Coyotes have yet to release an expected timetable for Demers' recovery, but he'll miss the team's next two games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Aaron Ness will round out Arizona's depth at defense until Demers is given the green light.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.