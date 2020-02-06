Play

Demers (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, Matt Layman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The Coyotes have yet to release an expected timetable for Demers' recovery, but he'll miss the team's next two games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Aaron Ness will round out Arizona's depth at defense until Demers is given the green light.

More News
Our Latest Stories