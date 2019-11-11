Coyotes' Jason Demers: Tending toward playing Monday
Demers (lower body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's road game against the Capitals, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Although his status may not be revealed until warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET, Morgan notes that Demers appears ready to play. The 31-year-old has missed the last two contests. Demers shouldn't be a concern in the fantast realm since he has just three points in 15 games, but he's a sturdy blueliner with a 50.6 Corsi For percentage and 20 blocked shots this year.
