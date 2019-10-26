Demers recorded three assists, including one short-handed, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The 31-year-old defenseman had come into Friday scoreless through the first nine games of the season, but he broke out in a big way in New Jersey. Demers has never been a big offensive threat -- his career high of 34 points came back in 2013-14 -- but his spot on Arizona's top even-strength pairing does afford him occasional opportunities for productive performances.