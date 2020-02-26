Head coach Rick Tocchet relayed that Demers (oblique) is day-to-day after being a full participant in practice Wednesday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

The Coyotes don't play again until Saturday against the Canucks, so the 31-year-old blueliner will be closely monitored until that contest. However, he's certainly on the right track by practicing without limitations three days before the game. Demers is expected to return to the top four once he's ready to go.