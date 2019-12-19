Demers (knee) is now considered day-to-day, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Demers has missed Arizona's last four games due to a knee injury, but he took part in Thursday's optional morning skate, so he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. Once he's given the green light, the 31-year-old will return to a top-four role for the Coyotes.