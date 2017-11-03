Coyotes' Jason Demers: Ups point streak to four games

Demers recorded two assists to extend his point streak to four games during Thursday's 5-4 loss to Buffalo.

The 28-year-old defenseman is having a nice offensive run to start the year with two goals, eight points and 30 shots through 14 games. Demers has logged a career-high 2:29 on the power play and is well on his way to his best offensive season. He also moves the fantasy needle in the peripheral categories, so the first-year Coyote is worth a look in most settings.