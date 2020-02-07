Coyotes' Jason Demers: Week-to-week with oblique injury
Demers is dealing with an oblique injury that has him considered week-to-week, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Demers has already been designated for injured reserve, so he was expected to miss some time. Given his recovery timeline, the blueliner almost certainly won't be with the club for its four-game road trip. In 46 games this year, the Quebec native is still looking for his first goal of the year and could miss the 20-point mark for the second straight season.
