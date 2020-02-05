Demers (undisclosed) won't be available for Tuesday's clash with Edmonton, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The specifics surrounding Demers' absence remain unclear, but the Coyotes will also be without Oliver Ekman-Larsson (lower body) for the game. With both players out, Ilya Lyubushkin and Aaron Ness will draw into the lineup as the team's bottom defensive pair. Expect another update regarding Demers' health ahead of Thursday's game against Carolina.