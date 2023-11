Zucker posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Zucker's helper came on a Michael Carcone tally in the third period. This was Zucker's first assist of the season, and he's also picked up two goals across his last nine games. Overall, the winger has five points, 29 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances in a middle-six role this year.