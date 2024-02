Zucker notched three assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Zucker has a goal and three helpers over two games since the All-Star break. It's not a surprising surge -- he had five points over nine contests before the break to show a little more life on offense. The winger is up to eight goals, 13 assists, 85 shots on net, 47 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 40 appearances in a middle-six role with power-play time this season.