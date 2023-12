Zucker recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Zucker has been solid lately with two goals and three helpers over his last seven contests. He took a while to get back on track after a two-week absence with a lower-body injury. The winger has played on the third line and second power-play unit since his return. He's at eight points, 36 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-3 rating over 18 games this season.