Zucker managed an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Zucker was promoted to the top line for this contest with the Coyotes maintaining a seven-defensemen lineup. The 31-year-old winger has a goal and three helpers over the last three games, and he saw a season-high 18:16 of ice time Saturday. Zucker could get a bump in fantasy value if he can develop chemistry with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, especially after talented rookie Logan Cooley was bumped to the bottom six. Zucker is at nine points, 39 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances.