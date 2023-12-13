Zucker notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Zucker has stayed warm with a goal and four helpers over his last five games. It appears he could have some staying power on the top line at even strength while also playing on the second power-play unit. For the season, the winger is up to 10 points, 43 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances, but he's trending in the right direction as the Coyotes navigate a handful of injuries.