Zucker scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zucker tallied at 4:07 of the first period to the cut the deficit to 2-1. That goal snapped a three-game point drought for the winger, who has mainly been in a middle-six role lately. He's up to 18 points, 83 shots on net, 47 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances in his first year with the Coyotes.