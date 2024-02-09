Zucker scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Zucker tallied at 4:07 of the first period to the cut the deficit to 2-1. That goal snapped a three-game point drought for the winger, who has mainly been in a middle-six role lately. He's up to 18 points, 83 shots on net, 47 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 39 appearances in his first year with the Coyotes.
