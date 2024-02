Zucker logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Zucker has five points over three games since the All-Star break. It's not great that he was listed on the fourth line Monday, but he's still finding ways to contribute despite a shrinking role. The 32-year-old winger has 22 points, 86 shots on net, 49 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 41 outings overall. Zucker figures to be the first to move up the lineup if there's an injury to another winger.