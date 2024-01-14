Zucker notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Zucker helped out on two of Nick Bjugstad's goals in the contest. With the Coyotes dressing 11 forwards for Saturday's game, Zucker was listed on the fourth line but mixed in for some top-six shifts. This was his second game back from a suspension. He has two multi-point efforts over his last five outings, but he has just three such games for the season. Zucker's at a modest 14 points with 66 shots on net, 37 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 31 contests.