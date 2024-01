Zucker was suspended three games for boarding Florida's Nick Cousins (concussion) in Tuesday's game.

Zucker's hit was retaliation for a previous hit, but he crossed the line and will miss games Thursday versus the Islanders, Sunday against the Jets and Tuesday versus the Bruins. He'll be eligible to return Jan. 11 versus the Flames. The Coyotes may opt to deploy defenseman Josh Brown during Zucker's suspension, though they could also recall a forward.