Zucker notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Zucker has three helpers over the last four games since he returned from a three-game suspension. The 32-year-old winger is seeing bottom-six usage, though that's been mitigated slightly by the Coyotes' usage of an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup. Zucker is at 15 points, 70 shots on net, 40 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 33 outings in his first year with Arizona.