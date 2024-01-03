Zucker will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

Zucker retaliated for what he deemed a dirty hit by Panthers' Nick Cousins and will now face at least a one-game suspension, though given the intentional nature of the play it seems unlikely Zucker will get off with just one game. The Coyotes are currently carrying just 12 forwards on their 23-man roster, so they will need to either call up a player from the minors or utilize seven defensemen against the Islanders on Thursday.