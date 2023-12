Zucker notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Avalanche.

Zucker cut Colorado's lead to 4-3 in the third period, beating Alexandar Georgiev on a wraparound, before assisting on Jack McBain's game-winning tally in overtime. It's the first multi-point game for Zucker since Dec. 4 -- he'd been held scoreless in his previous five contests. Overall, the veteran winger is up to six goals and 12 points through 27 games this season.