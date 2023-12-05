Zucker logged a goal, an assist and six shots in Monday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.

Zucker picked up an assist on Michael Carcone's tally in the first period before adding a goal of his own later in the frame, beating Charlie Lindgren on the backhand to extend Arizona's lead to 5-0. It's the first multi-point game of the year for Zucker, who had just three points (two goals, one assist) in his previous 11 games since his return from a seven-game injury absence. The veteran winger now has five goals and seven points through 17 games while working in a middle-six role.