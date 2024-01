Zucker notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Zucker opened the scoring against his former team 2:23 into the first period, burying a nifty net-front feed from Logan Cooley, before adding an assist on Alex Kerfoot's tally in the second. The goal was Zucker's first since Dec. 27 -- he came into Monday's matchup with just three assists in his last seven contests. Overall, the 32-year-old winger has seven goals and 17 points through 35 games this season.