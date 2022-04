Beagle notched an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Flames.

Beagle hadn't posted a point in nine games since he returned from a lower-body injury March 25. The 36-year-old center hasn't done much on offense when healthy, logging just two points in 31 outings. He's added 20 shots on net, 27 PIM, 47 hits and a minus-16 rating while often seeing middle-six minutes due to the Coyotes' lack of forward depth.