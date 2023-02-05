Dea was recalled from AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Dea has tallied 19 goals and 37 points through 46 AHL games this season. The 28-year-old hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2019-20 season and he's appeared in just seven NHL games since the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Waiver wire bound•
-
Coyotes' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Heading to desert•
-
Canadiens' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Joins taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Waived by Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Jean-Sebastien Dea: Pens two-way deal with Montreal•