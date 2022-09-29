Dea was placed on waivers by Arizona on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dea was signed to a two-way deal back in July with the intention of having him in the minors with the Roadrunners. Considering the enter has logged just four NHL games over the last three seasons, he figures to serve primarily in a leadership role for AHL Tucson and will be hard-pressed to earn a promotion to the big club.