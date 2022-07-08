Langlois was selected 94th overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Langlois was thrown to the wolves this past season, playing a ton of minutes for a QMJHL Cape Breton team which finished with a 14-47-7 record, 22 less points than any other team in the league, and a minus-152 goal differential. The lack of talent on his team helps explain Langlois' minus-39 rating. On a more positive note, Langlois thinks the game extremely well and can help generate offense from the backend. There's legitimate upside assuming Langlois eventually finds himself in a bit better situation down the road.