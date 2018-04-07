Coyotes' Joel Hanley: Added to parent-club roster
Hanley was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Saturday.
Hanley went undrafted, but he's still had some looks at the top level between the Canadiens and Coyotes since making his NHL debut with the Habs in 2015-16. Still, fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned with a call-up option, especially this late in the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...