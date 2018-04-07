Hanley was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Saturday.

Hanley went undrafted, but he's still had some looks at the top level between the Canadiens and Coyotes since making his NHL debut with the Habs in 2015-16. Still, fantasy owners shouldn't be concerned with a call-up option, especially this late in the season.

