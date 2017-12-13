Hanley was recalled from AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old gets the last laugh after the 'Yotes waived him Dec. 4. News broke Tuesday forecasting that Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) will miss at least another week of action, so that explains Hanley's call-up to the NHL. The undrafted blueliner has shown decent passing skills in the minors, but he's far too inexperienced to be counted on in fantasy leagues.